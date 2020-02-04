Last month, the South Gauteng High Court upheld Old Mutual’s appeal against temporarily reinstating Moyo, with costs.
Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe confirmed that the insurer had received a petition filed by Moyo, and that the insurer would oppose it.
“Old Mutual will be opposing the petition and is in the process of preparing its answering papers,” Tsengiwe said. “Although it is not Old Mutual’s preference that this legal case should continue to be drawn out, we are quite confident that all steps taken by Old Mutual were both legally valid and necessary, and we remain resolute in our duty to protect and continue to act in the interests of all Old Mutual’s stakeholders.”
The legal wrangle between Moyo and Old Mutual dates back to May 2019 when the charismatic former chief executive was suspended and summarily dismissed a month later following a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board.