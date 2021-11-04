Old Mutual’s share price drops 13.2% from unbundling of Nedbank stake

OLD MUTUAL’S share price closed 13.2 percent lower to R14.20 yesterday in line with predictions that the price was likely to be volatile following the unbundling of a 12.2 percent stake in Nedbank.

PSG Head of Equities Vaughn Henkel said recently that Nedbank had accounted for some 12.5 percent of the net asset value of Old Mutual, and on or around November 3 Old Mutual’s share price was likely to be volatile and may eventually settle anywhere between 10 and 13 percent lower once shareholders elected to participate in the unbundling.

In terms of the unbundling, Old Mutual shareholders will receive approximately 1.31954 Nedbank ordinary shares for every 100 Old Mutual ordinary shares held on the expected record date of November 5, 2021.

He said Nedbank’s share price might also drop, as Old Mutual shareholders might sell the Nedbank shares they receive from the unbundling to buy more Old Mutual shares.