Omnia commissions reverse osmosis plant at its Sasolburg plant

Diversified chemicals group Omnia Holdings has commissioned a reverse osmosis water treatment plant at its Sasolburg site to improve its water efficiency and edge it closer to achieving its sustainable development goals. CEO Seelan Gobalsamy in a telephone interview yesterday said the plant to recycle water from their cooling towers was part of a general movement in business to reduce the strain and reliance on utility service providers.

He said the project was estimated to yield an approximate saving of 180 megalitres per annum (the equivalent is about 4 500, 50-metre swimming pools of water). He said the social benefits included indirect job creation generated during the construction and commissioning, as well as the direct employment of the operational staff responsible for the daily running and maintenance of the plant. Reverse osmosis is a process of water treatment that removes a large majority of contaminants by pushing the water under pressure through a semi-permeable membrane. The aim is to reduce water consumption by recycling the cooling tower discharge into the cooling tower make-up, and thus reduce potable water consumption.

He said it would reduce Omnia’s reliance on municipal water, its use of potable water, as well as reduce the effluent discharge produced in the manufacturing process. “Our approach to sustainability is deeply embedded across the business value chain and we will continuously aim to ensure that our operations meet the relevant sustainable development plan goals to ensure the careful use and recycling of water. Introducing a reverse osmosis water treatment plant is evidence of our commitment to achieving this goal and advancing our drive towards cleaner technologies and responsible operations,” he said. Notwithstanding the new water plant, the group made significant progress in the environmental impact of its water usage in its past financial year.

