Omnia growing into global bio-agriculture markets

Omnia, the diversified chemicals group, sees the agriculture sector as ripe with opportunities to address global food security and supply challenges, and it is expanding to become a leader in the AgriBio space, and to be in a position to better achieve its sustainable development goals. The AgriBio segment was an enabler of more sustainable farming, boosting outputs and elevating industry competitiveness, CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The focus on addressing climate change through regenerative and sustainable agriculture means AgriBio products are growing in demand globally – with double-digit growth potential. It is an exciting time for us to harness our 30 years’ experience in the segment, complemented by our long-standing holistic Nutriology model, to expand our products and solutions aimed at meeting this major societal need,” he said yesterday. Omnia’s foundation from which to pursue this growth was its ammonia-based fertiliser and Nutriology model for crop production. Omnia’s managing director of agriculture, Mandla Mpofu, said: “Time and again, holistic intervention has proven essential in delivering the best yield, and this is the essence of Nutriology. We have local proof of concept, with data to prove as much as a 50% improvement in water- and nutrient-use efficiency, thanks to our integrated approach.”

James Freemantle, the company’s managing director for international agriculture, said there was increasing consumer demand for fresh, high-quality foods throughout the year, and farmers were constantly seeking methods and inputs that would help reduce risks to production volumes, quality and stability, to support demand. “Importantly, the adoption of biostimulants eases the pressure on farmers to produce quality crops during out-of-season periods when stress conditions are higher,” he said. Omnia’s products were distributed to more than 40 countries. Sales offices had been recently opened in Europe and the US, which were focused on securing distribution partnerships with leading global brands, to replicate the successful partnership the business had with India-based Deepak. These operations were already driving expansion in its respective regions.

Story continues below Advertisement