Omnia Holdings share price jumps more than 10% on the JSE

DURBAN - Omnia Holdings share price jumps more than 10 percent on the JSE after the diversified chemicals group returned to profitability in the year to end March, boosted by its turnaround plan implemented last year. Omnia reported a profit after tax of R129 million compared to a loss of R407m reported last year. Omnia chief executive Seelan Gobalsamy said the robust execution of their turnaround plan has put the group in a strong position. “The excellent results achieved thus far provide the foundation to continue driving long-term sustainable value, enhancing efficiencies and optimising returns. This approach remains especially critical given the significant structural changes in our sectors and the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gobalsamy said. Gobalsamy has embarked on a comprehensive review of all business divisions, markets, assets and footprint to reposition the group and drive the turnaround plan since he took over in August 2019.

The turnaround plan focused on reducing costs, increasing margins, managing working capital more effectively and ensuring a return on capital previously invested.

The group said all these measures have produced improved cash flows and supported strong earnings growth during the year.

Its revenue was flat at R18.7 billion and operating profit increased to R789m from a 24m operating loss.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding impairments, increased to R1.8bn while headline earnings per share (Heps) increased to 189 cents a share, improving on a loss of 97c a year earlier.

Omnia reduced its net debt to R1.88bn at the end of the period compared to last year’s R4.4bn.

The group did not declare a dividend.

The share price climbed to R31 a share in the morning, up from Monday’s closing price of R28.05.

The group has three divisions: agriculture, mining and chemicals.

The agriculture division, which consist of Fertilizer RSA, Fertilizer International, Agriculture Trading and Agriculture Biological (AgriBio), reported a 4 percent increase in revenue to R8.6bn and a 60 percent increase in operating profit to R593m.

Its mining division reported a 6 percent increase in revenue to R5.2bn while operating profit increased by 110 percent to R356m.

The chemicals division consists of Protea Chemicals and Umongo Petroleum reported a decline of 6 percent in revenue to R5bn while operating profit surged to R173m compared to R10m a year earlier.

Gobalsamy said both the mining and chemicals divisions have been strengthened through restructuring processes in the past two years.

“Changes to the SADC business model have also been initiated to create market-facing SADC businesses and a separate manufacturing unit, focused on production excellence. These decisive management actions to improve efficiencies and respond to market needs will support Omnia’s performance in the future”, Gobalsamy said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE