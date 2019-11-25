Comair, the South Africa-based airline that operates scheduled services on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee, has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in South Africa. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Comair, the South Africa-based airline that operates scheduled services on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee, has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in South Africa.

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive “people-first” HR practices, according to a statement by the Top Employers Institute. 

Top Employers Institute chief executive David Plink said to become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation would have to prove that the implementation of its people strategies enriched the world of work of their employees. 

“The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!” said Plink.

Wrenelle Stander, Comair’s joint chief executive said an integral part of Comair’s success was the people the airline employed. 

“As Comair we strive to be an employer of choice and invest significantly in the relationship with our people by delivering a holistic employee value proposition. We are proud to be certified as a Top Employer 2020 in South Africa,” said Stander.

The airline recently dismissed reports indicating that Comair had been issued a secondary industry strike notice by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) as incorrect. 

This was at the height of the now resolved strike action my Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members, which involved SAA and SAA Technical employees. The airline – along with Kulula and Mango Airlines – uses SAA Technical to fix, maintain and service their aircraft.

BUSINESS REPORT