Comair, the South Africa-based airline that operates scheduled services on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee, has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in South Africa. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Comair, the South Africa-based airline that operates scheduled services on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee, has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in South Africa. Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive “people-first” HR practices, according to a statement by the Top Employers Institute.

Top Employers Institute chief executive David Plink said to become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation would have to prove that the implementation of its people strategies enriched the world of work of their employees.

“The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!” said Plink.

Wrenelle Stander, Comair’s joint chief executive said an integral part of Comair’s success was the people the airline employed.