OneLogix earnings struck by barrage of bad luck

The OneLogix Group’s headline earnings per share fell 89 percent 1.1 cents per share in the six months to November 2021 after it suffered a four times whammy of global supply chain woes, damage from a freak hail storm, the civil unrest and a post-Covid destocking trend that’s probably not going to change soon. The earnings slide was in spite of a 21 percent increase in revenue to R1.49 billion, that the group’s businesses were trading well, with that the balance sheet remained well capitalised and liquid, chief executive Ian Lourens said in an interview yesterday. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 14 percent to R213.7m, while core headline earnings per share fell 82 percent to 2.1 cents. No dividend was declared.

Lourens said the automotive logistics businesses was affected by low vehicle storage volumes, due to global supply chain disruptions that slowed the supply and delivery of passenger and commercial vehicles. While there had been some improvement since November, notably in trucks where supply was almost back to normal, Lourens estimated it would take about 18 months for current global vehicle supply chain problems to be fully resolved. In addition, the on-boarding of additional vehicle storage facilities as part of the third phase of the Umlaas Road logistics hub – which is capable of storing up to 20 000 vehicles – contributed to an additional R32m in group lease-related costs.

Lourens said the Umlaas facility had come on stream just as the pandemic caused vehicle manufacturers to substantially destock their fleets, and the group believed this was a trend that was likely to continue, and was a “strategic issue that we will need to address.” Then the group experienced a “once-in-a-lifetime” hailstorm in September 2021 that caused considerable damage to cars stored at the Umlaas Road facility. The insurance cover was only for significant damage to passenger vehicles, requiring the group to carry the risk for all minor repairs. Vehicles were usually stored under cover that protects them from hail, but the hail storm hit just as vehicles from two vessels were being offloaded, and there were thousands of vehicles in the open at the facility at the time, said Lourens.

The estimated cost of the damage, net of insurance proceeds, was R25m, he said. The repairs and finalising the insurance claims was expected to be completed before the end of this month. Meanwhile, the civil unrest resulted in the group experiencing greatly reduced activity for about two weeks ending on July 29, 2021. The productivity lost as well as costs to secure the operations resulted in a decline in revenue and profitability of an estimated R20m and R10m, respectively. Four loaded general freight trucks in the OneLogix Projex businesses in the unrest but the remaining fleet and other assets were unaffected.

“Our strategy remains unaltered. We will continue to focus on extracting maximum efficiencies from existing businesses to protect and grow their individual market shares,” the group said in the results. Lourens said the impact of the hailstorm was equivalent to earnings of 8 cents per share, while the impact of the unrest was equivalent to 3 cents a share. New opportunities would include not only organic growth but acquisitions and further start-up activity.

Recent restructuring and productivity interventions at OneLogix United Bulk (UB) had been successful. In the abnormal transport segment, OneLogix VDS and OneLogix Trucklogix traded as well as could be expected. OneLogix Projex traded satisfactorily. OneLogix Agritrans, the new acquisition concluded in the second half of the prior year, contributed to earnings for the first time. In the primary product logistics segment, the turnaround at OneLogix UB had been successful and OneLogix UB Cryogas traded well in an unsettled Covid-19 induced oxygen market.

OneLogix Jackson and OneLogix Linehaul performed well, while OneLogix Buffelshoek was stronger after management changes. In the other logistics services segment, there were good results from truck repairer Atlas 360 and clearing and forwarding company, OneLogix Cargo Solutions. Revenue increased across all operations and had returned to pre-pandemic levels. Cross-border transport volumes had recovered strongly .