OneLogix trades through a maelstrom but is ready to tackle new opportunities

OneLogix’s resilient business model and strong balance sheet meant it was well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds and exploit new opportunities, despite the 60 percent decline in core headline earnings a share to 5.4 cents in the year to May 31. Its board is considering the delisting of the logistics group by offering shareholders R3.30 cash per share. The offer price is about 19 percent below net asset value at the end of the financial year of 408.1c per share.

Story continues below Advertisement

However the offer price is 13 percent above yesterday’s traded share price of R2.92. Twelve months ago the share price was R2.27. No dividend was declared. Chief executive Ian Lourens said the lower headline earnings could mainly be pinpointed to negative one-off events over the year, and they had ended the year with a strong balance sheet. He said in a telephone interview that they were working as fast as possible to reach a decision on a delisting. He said this option was being considered as management believed the group would operate better in an unlisted environment, given the costs of being listed, and given that the group had never needed to raise capital on the stock market, which was one of the principal reasons for being listed.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the past year had been particularly tough for OneLogix. Its results were impacted negatively by the economic headwinds, a freak hailstorm, floods in KwaZulu-Natal, other infrastructure damage, civil violence, violent protests on the roads, rising fuel and other input costs, difficulties doing border crossings, and the global supply chain disruptions. “Going forward, our strategy remains unaltered. Especially during these trying economic times, we will continue to focus on extracting maximum efficiencies from existing businesses to protect and grow their individual market shares in their respective markets,” Lourens said yesterday. He said they had stable management teams with proven skills and he fully expected they would continue to guide the businesses through the tough market. Each business also remained well-placed within their respective market.

Story continues below Advertisement

New opportunities would include not only organic growth but acquisitions and start-up activity, all of which would be assessed continually to maximise growth. Some R159.9 million was invested in owned operational infrastructure in the year: R118.2m in fleet (of which R105.9m relates to expansion); R14.5m in IT-related assets; R12.2m in property and R15m for other assets. Assets, mainly trucks, with a carrying value of R34.4m were disposed of for R43.7m due to the buoyant second-hand market for commercial vehicles on the back of supply constraints for new vehicles. Business Report