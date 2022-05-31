Operational update: Momentum records strong recovery in third quarter

MOMENTUM Metropolitan said in an operational update for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, that it had recorded a strong recovery in normalised headline earnings despite the challenging economic environment. This growth in earnings was supported by less severe Covid-19 impact on earnings, particularly for Momentum Corporate, which experienced a significant turnaround.

Hillie Meyer, the group CEO, said yesterday, “From a management point of view, there is a lot to be happy about. We are not blind to a few challenges.” He said most business units were contributing positively to earnings. The financial services firm delivered a 46 percent increase to R2.6n of normalised headline earnings for the reporting period.

Headline earnings per share surged 59 percent to 158.3 cents per share in the third quarter from the prior period, while earnings per share (eps) only rose 6 percent to 114.9 cents per share. This as normalised headline earnings rose 46 percent to R2.6 billion. The firm said the lower improvement in earnings was largely attributable to the partial write-off, during the first half of full year 2022, of the goodwill recognised on the acquisition of Alexander Forbes Insurance. By 11am on the JSE , the firm’s shares were up 2.38 percent at R15.94, having trended 30.15 percent lower in five years.

Operating profit was up 26 percent at R1.7bn. Net mortality profits for the quarter of R100 million resulted in nine-month losses of R278m - an improvement from the net mortality losses of R378 million reported for the first six months of the financial year. New business volumes, as measured by present value of new business premiums rose 16 percent to R54.5bn driven by a strong performance from Momentum Investments, Metropolitan Life and Momentum Corporate. Momentum Metropolitan said its investment return more than doubled compared to the prior period to R852m, mainly aided by the general recovery of investment markets, fair value gains from the revaluation of its investment in venture capital funds, and foreign exchange gains on foreign currency-based assets.

“Momentum Investments delivered strong growth on the local Momentum Wealth investment platform business and on life annuities. Metropolitan Life saw good growth in protection and annuity volumes, while Momentum Corporate achieved strong growth in recurring premium volumes on group risk products. Momentum Metropolitan Africa also continued to show good new business volume growth,” it said. Return on equity (ROE) for the third quarter was 18.2 percent, up from 11.7 percent in the prior period due the group's higher earnings improvement. Momentum Metropolitan said the effects of the fourth wave, driven by the Omicron variant, were still evident at the end of March 31, 2022, however, claims experience during the second and third quarters of full year 2022 was significantly less severe than during the first quarter.

