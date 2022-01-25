Orderin, SA's only delivery-as-a-service firm, raises R73 million in funding to scale up infrastructure
ORDERIN, South Africa’s only pure Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) business, which provides delivery services for the likes of McDonalds and Pick n Pay, said this week it had raised $4.7 million (R73m) in a recently closed pre-series B funding round.
The funding would allow the business to scale up infrastructure, and enhance last mile delivery to businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs).
Thembani Biyam, chief executive of Orderin, said, “E-commerce has been growing steadily over the past few years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated this growth. Customer expectations have placed demand on businesses for easy, quick and sometimes even free delivery options.”
The money raised in this latest round of funding brought total investment to R30m, having raised R6.5m in pre-seed funding; R38.5m in seed funding; and R285 m in operational capital between 2018 and October 2021.
This also supplemented the delivery network’s biggest round of funding, which raised R102m in 2020.
Biyam said the funding would assist Orderin in scaling its proprietary DaaS technology with its current client base in the short term, launch DaaS for SMMEs in the medium term.
It would also establish a flywheel for its long-term goal of providing a platform for all types of business to get access to a variety of affordable eLogistics services to keep them competitive and help grow their businesses.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE