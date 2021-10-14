Organised labour seeks answers at SAA as other suitors wait on sidelines

The SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said yesterday that it had written to SAA asking for clarity on whether Takatso was an equity partner given that it was shrouded in mystery while eight other potential partners waited on the sidelines for engagement.

ORGANISED labour has confirmed tackling SAA for answers on the arrangement with the Takatso Consortium following the deal announced in July by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan as a 51 percent stake takeover seems to have failed to get off the ground.

Sacca is concerned about the conditions of service for its members under the reborn SAA, which saw the union picket this week along with the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) to highlight grievances around conditions of employment.

“Nothing about this deal is making sense. There are a lot of questions, but there are no answers. Takatso is dragging its feet. We know that there are eight interested equity partners who are not given the opportunity,” said Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi, Sacca’s president.

She said the matter was currently being handled by its legal team, which would facilitate a response.