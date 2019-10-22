JOHANNESBURG - Outa on Tuesday commended Eskom’s decision to act against Deloitte Consulting over what Eskom described as grossly irregular or corrupt contracts to the tune of over R207m.
“The extent of unnecessary and overpaid contracts to advisory and consulting companies for supposed work done on behalf of state organisations is responsible for a significant amount of wasteful expenditure and corruption in South Africa,” says Wayne Duvenage, Outa’s CEO.
“One of the easiest ways to get funds out of the public purse – be it a state-owned entity, government department or a municipality – is to enter into tenders and contracts with external consulting companies, where the contract prices are often inflated and ‘profits’ shared between the parties.”