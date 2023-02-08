OUTsurance to seek new CEO for its Youi brand

OUTsurance Group announced yesterday the retirement of Hugo Schreuder, the CEO of Youi Holdings, the group’s short-term insurer in Australia, at the end of June. In a statement, the group said his retirement followed a successful and dedicated 15-year tenure.

“Schreuder was the founding CEO of Youi when the business launched as a greenfield in 2008 and has been with the OUTsurance Group since 2003,” the group said. According to OUTsurance, the Youi board has been actively working for the past 12 months on a succession plan and will announce Schreuder’s successor by the end of February. “This timeline allows for an appropriate handover period and seamless transition to ensure the delivery of favourable outcomes for customers, employees, and communities,”: it said.

Schreuder will join the Youi board from the beginning of 2024 as a non-executive director to support continuity. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hugo for his invaluable contributions and dedication to the company. He has been instrumental in building the Youi brand and establishing its position as a major challenger in the Australian insurance market,” the group said. Schreuder said: “It has been a privilege to lead Youi and be part of its growth and success over the past 15 years. I am proud of what we have achieved together and am confident in the future of the company. I would like to thank everyone who supported me throughout my tenure.”

