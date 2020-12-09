Over 1,000 youth graduate from agribusiness programme

JOHANNESBURG - Young Africa Works, a partnership programme funded by the Mastercard Foundation and run by East African banking group KCB’s foundation has seen 1,030 students graduate in agribusiness, specifically trained in hydroponic farming technology. A statement from the organisations on Tuesday said the graduates from Miramar International College were now set to receive greenhouses which they would co-own in pairs to kick off their entrepreneurial journey under the programme. The first 100 greenhouses are ready in Kenya’s town of Kibiko Ngong for the youth to own, Young Africa Works’s head of business development services Prisca Githuka said. “By the end of 2021 we will have allocated greenhouses to all 1,030 graduates to enable them to plant produce which will have guaranteed off takers under the Young Africa Works programme,” she added. The programme will see 28,000 greenhouses constructed across the country, with the young people undergoing training on how to establish and run them.

All the greenhouses are being manufactured and constructed by KCB Foundation’s 2jiajiri programme graduates, who were trained in construction and manufacturing.

Their counterparts from the agriculture pillar then come in to own the greenhouses and to plant produce for off-taking.

The Young Africa Works project is funded by Mastercard Foundation to a tune of $125 millionand executed by 2jiajiri.

It plans to create 1.586 million jobs over the five years of the project’s implementation, through the construction of the 28,000 greenhouses in 560 sites across Kenya.

The KCB Foundation’s 2jiajiri programme aims to empower and equip unemployed and out-of-school youth to grow micro enterprises by providing them with technical skills training, continuous businesses training, mentorship and enterprise management support.

The programme has so far supported over 37,000 beneficiaries since inception in 2016.

The programme in partnership with Young Africa Works are jointly implementing a 2019 -2024 nationwide project that seeks to create over 1.5 million work opportunities for young people within the micro, small and eedium enterprises in Kenya’s agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa