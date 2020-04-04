Over 81 000 SMMEs submit funding applications

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – More than 81 000 Covid-19-hit small, medium and macro enterprises (SMMEs) have already registered to be on the SMME SA database, according to a report by SAnews.gov.za. Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a ministerial press briefing on Friday that applications on the SMME SA database were opened on Thursday at 9am. Similarly, the department on April 2 opened applications for the Debt Relief Fund and Business Growth Facility in the area of debt relief and business growth facility. “Since the opening of the applications we have received over 2 000 applications and we are receiving messages from people who are saying they have applied. We want to clarify to SMMEs out there that registering on the database does not translate to you applying. We want to ascertain that you are indeed an operating business and not a shelf company,” she said. She said this was to eliminate the possibilities of system abuse. “You’ll recall that we said for you to qualify you need to have been in business by February 29, 2020.

Business Partners managing director Ben Bierman also announced on Friday that applications for funding were the newly established Sukuma Relief Programme now open and qualifying business owners are encouraged to apply at www.businesspartners.co.za.

“Positioned to provide widespread and sustainable support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are financially impacted by COVID-19, the newly-established Sukuma Relief Programme comprises two distinct and separate relief offerings – one for formal sole proprietors and another for other business entities, namely close corporations, companies, and trusts,” said Bierman.

He said the financial aid and assistance would comprise grants and low-interest-bearing loans with a 12-month repayment holiday. “The Sukuma Relief Programme is structured to provide relief against the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic while leveraging further support as far as possible.

“Qualifying formal sole proprietors will receive a non-repayable grant of R25 000. Formal close corporations, companies and trusts will be eligible for an unsecured loan ranging between R250 000 and R1 000 000, with no repayment obligations or interest incurred for the first 12 months, in addition to a R25 000 grant,” said Bierman.





People queue for supplies at a spaza shop in Mamelodi. Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni urged spaza shop owners to adhere to the health precautionary measures by sanitising their shops to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Chelsea Paterson/African News Agency (ANA)





On Tuesday, the department announced that a date would be set for spaza shops’ support programme application. “Because we are picking up lessons from the two schemes, we have decided to delay and clean-up our mistakes from the first batch of applications that have come through so that we don’t open applications for spaza shops,” said Ntshavheni.

The Minister urged spaza shop owners to adhere to the health precautionary measures by sanitising their shops to prevent the spread of Covid-19. She said the Department had developed Spazashop Support Scheme that would allow shop owners to buy goods from preselected wholesalers that government had negotiated discounted prices with.

The Minister said the department was awaiting the package to relieve informal traders of the burden of no income during the lockdown period. “Government is aware of their plight and we are urging them to stay in their homes, stay safe so that we don’t complicate our challenge in the country,” she said.

The Minister also said that foreigners were allowed to apply for permits to operate their shops. “But there are certain conditions that need to be met. The conditions are that you must be lawfully admitted into the Republic of South Africa and therefore carry a valid passport or you must have a special permit for either Zimbabwe or Lesotho or you must be a refugee or asylum seeker with an asylum seeker certificate,” she said.

To register your business go to https://smmesa.gov.za/.

BUSINESS REPORT