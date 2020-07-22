Over R400m in eBucks spent by customers during lockdown

DURBAN - While many people are still coming to terms with the financial difficulties caused by Covid-19 and the national lockdown, FNB customers have turned to eBucks rewards to help them extend and better manage their finances.

Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards Chief Executive said, “We’ve seen how eBucks members are using their rewards to buy essentials. Since the start of the national lockdown towards the end of March, members have spent over R451 million worth of eBucks on things like fuel, groceries, airtime and data and other day-to-day necessities, helping them stretch their monthly budgets even further”.

He said that the tools they have provided members are helping them save and grow their money every day.

“We want to help our members to earn eBucks so they can use them to supplement their household income, especially during these times of uncertainty. This is why we’ve introduced tools on the FNB App such as ‘Track my rewards’ and ‘Earn more eBucks’, which allow members to track their current banking behaviour daily and easily perform the necessary banking behaviours to move up a reward level and earn more eBucks in the upcoming month,” said Moolman.

He points out that the value of a good rewards programme goes far beyond just the day-to-day rewards that members enjoy. A valuable rewards programme should also be designed to enable members to practice good money management and encourage them to grow their savings to protect their future.