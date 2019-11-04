JOHANNESBURG - United States consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) said on Monday it had delivered on a commitment announced last year by investing R300 million in a manufacturing facility in South Africa.
It said the investment in the Kempton Park site had increased employment at the facility by 30 percent and included upgrades to P&G’s Pampers® production facilities.
"The facility is a zero waste to landfill site and the latest energy saving initiatives means that even with the additional manufacturing demand of a new product line, energy consumption has not increased," the company added.
P&G’s presence in South Africa has created over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout its value chain.
"The commissioning of the new manufacturing facility represents P&G’s dedication to the development of, and investment in, South Africa and Africa as a whole, responding to the growing needs of our consumers," P&G vice president for southern Africa Vilo Trska said.