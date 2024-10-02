Pan African Resources appoints new finance director amid positive performance forecasts

Pan African Resources has appointed Marileen Kok to its board as finance director. Kok will also join the social and ethics committee of the gold miner’s board with effect from yesterday. Kok, a seasoned chartered accountant with a robust background in the mining sector, has been an integral part of Pan African Resources since January 2020. She will also assume responsibility as a director of Pan African Resources Funding Company and the debt officer, further solidifying her pivotal role within the organisation.

“Marileen will also be appointed as a director of Pan African Resources Funding Company and as the debt officer,” said the company. The company elaborated that Kok's appointment would also extend to her participation in the social and ethics committee of the board, effective immediately. Her significant contributions in financial reporting, corporate finance, and commercial affairs mark a promising chapter for Pan African Resources as it navigates its growth trajectory. Pan African Resources’ gold production will likely top 250 000 ounces per year starting in 2026, said analysts at Edison Investment Research on Friday, adding that normalised headline earnings per share in the company were set to surpass 7 cents per share.