Panda launched a rewards programme that offers users discounts on a wide range of products to encourage individuals to invest proactively in their mental health just as they do with their physical health. Through the Panda mobile app, users can now earn points and rewards by engaging with various features.

Alon Lits, Panda Health CEO, said when they launched Panda, they identified three barriers hindering access to mental health care in South Africa: that is stigma, cost, and lack of triage. ‘’What wasn't immediately obvious to us was the potential lack of motivation among individuals to prioritise their mental well-being. This rewards programme is the culmination of our team's hard work and addresses this gap. We're immensely grateful to our rewards partners for their support,” Lits said. The company said research indicated that reward structures could significantly boost user engagement.

A Deloitte study revealed that nearly 80% of app users engaged more if rewards were available. Active participation was said to be crucial for mental health improvement, and Panda's programme used these established motivators, encouraging users to use tools in the Panda App, including: audio-only group sessions, assessments, curated content, and AI coaching. Panda has forged partnerships with prominent wellness brands in South Africa, ensuring users receive exclusive discounts and perks for their earned points.

These partners, committed to the synergy between physical and mental wellness, include Lift Airlines, Uber, Garmin, Faithful to Nature, UCook, Mbiri, Kelp by Ray, Sneaker Shack, IV Bar, Lisa Raleigh, Pet Heaven, and Africology. Jeann Steyn, Marketing Coordinator for Garmin Sub-Saharan Africa, said Garmin was proud to collaborate with Panda to encourage individuals to prioritise their mental health. ‘’We're confident that our technology complements Panda's exemplary efforts in assisting individuals with mental health care,” Steyn said. The Panda Health app aimed to empower users to be proactive about their mental health, fostering resilience and early intervention. Active users had reported a 15% month-on-month improvement in their mental health scores.

Lisa Raleigh, Founder of the Lisa Raleigh Group, said they were genuinely inspired by Panda's commitment to elevating mental health awareness and support. ‘’We advocate for a holistic approach to well-being, and Panda completes this vision by emphasising mental wellness.’’ In October last year, Unicef South Africa U-Report poll found that some 73 per cent of children and youth felt they needed mental health support over the past year, of which more than half, 38 per cent, actively sought help. The findings, released as mental health awareness month also showed that 67 per cent of young respondents stepped up to support a friend’s mental wellbeing.