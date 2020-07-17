Pandemic takes disruptive tollon Richemont's performance

JOHANNESBURG - JSE listed Richemont’s share price declined by more than 5percent yesterday after the Swiss luxury goods company's sales for the first quarter to the end of June nearly halved, hurt by store closures due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Sales contracted 47percent to 1.99 billion (R37.73bn), down from 3.47bn in the same quarter last year, with sales declining in all of its regions, with the exception of China, where sales grew 49percent Richemont said its performance during the quarter reflected unprecedented levels of disruption and widespread temporary closures of internal, franchise or multi-brand retail partner stores, as well as the closure of online distributors’ fulfilment centres. “The pandemic affected regions to varying degrees, depending on the duration of closures, reliance on tourist spending and the ‘feel good factor’ of their domestic clientele,” the group said. Its sales in Europe fell 59percent to 436million, with all markets impacted by public health protection measures, as well as subdued local demand and a lack of international tourism.

However, sales in Asia Pacific were the most resilient, with sales down 29percent to 1.01bn, although sales in China were up 49percent.

Richemont’s share price declined to R106.63, down from Wednesday’s closing price of R113.16. The share closed at R107.93 yesterday.

The maker of brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and IWC Schaffhausen reported a 61percent sales decline in the Americas to 277m. Sales declined the most in Japan, down 64percent to 112m, as stores were closed for the better part of the quarter.

“The year-on-year sales decline in the Middle East and Africa was contained to 38percent, partly reflecting the recent internalisation of operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as advanced purchases in anticipation of the kingdom's VAT increase on July 1,” the group said.

The group operates four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, specialist watchmakers, online distributors, and other businesses.

Its retail and wholesale sales declined by 43percent and 65percent, respectively. Online retail sales decreased 22percent as a result of temporary closure of the online distributors.

Jewellery Maisons sales declined 41percent, but in China the division reported a 68percent growth, driven by increased online and offline retail spend and the contribution of the recently opened Cartier flagship store in Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Sales at the specialist watchmakers fell 56percent, while online distributors recorded a 42percent sales decline as a result of temporary distribution centre closures and a highly competitive pricing environment.

The group’s other businesses reported a 59percent reduction in sales.

Tasneem Samodien, a research analyst at Old Mutual Wealth, said Richemont management in May warned about the impact of Covid-19 during the results presentation for the year to end of March.

“The economic disruption has since intensified. Richemont’s ecommerce platforms, the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, was significantly impacted as their distribution centres in the US and Europe were forced to close for six weeks, resulting in a 49percent decline in sales. While this is a significant deterioration, it is reflective of the operating environment as peer, Swatch, reported a similar decline of 43.3percent in sales earlier this week,” Samodien said.

She said this crisis is not unprecedented in the history of Richemont.

“Cartier has survived two world wars. Vacheron Constantin has been operating since 1755, and these are just two of their luxury brands that have survived past crises during which there were significant economic contractions,” Samodien said.

