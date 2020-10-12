Pandemic’s negative impact on executive directors – FirstRand

DURBAN - Firstrand has said that the Covid-19 outbreak had a negative impact on its executive directors and caused a decline to their total remuneration package during the year. The banking group’s annual report on Friday showed that the pandemic sliced its bosses’ remuneration, with chief executive Alan Pullinger seeing his windfall decline 21 percent in 2020 to R39.11 million from R49.77m in 2019. The group said the biggest contributing factor was the 57 percent in short-term incentive (STI) award to R9.65m compared with the prior year. But Pullinger’s guaranteed package rose 6 percent to R9.41m. FirstRand said there would be no increase in the guaranteed package next year. The group’s remuneration committee (Remco) said it assessed Pullinger’s overall performance as “below target”, mainly as a result of Covid-19 on its financial performance.

Last month, FirstRand reported a 38 percent slump in profits for the six months to end June. It said normalised earnings tumbled to R17.3 billion while return on equity eased 12.9 percent.

The group said total impairment charge more than doubled to R24.38bn as bad debts escalated on expected credit losses arising from the economic consequences of Covid-19.

“Alan’s financial performance metrics are fully calibrated to group metrics. Delivery on strategy execution was rated as ‘on target’, as further strategy execution continued during the crisis,” the group said.

“The risk and control rating was in the end rated as ‘on target’ due to the deterioration of the risk profile as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on the operating environment, but reflecting the strategic and operational responses by the group to these new risks.”

FirstRand said the STI reflected the overall “below target” performance rating for the year. Other executives were also slapped with a “below target” rating during 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 in its operations.

The group’s chief operating officer, Mary Vilakazi, took home a total package of R23.95m, 4 percent lower than last year’s R25m.

While Vilakazi’s guaranteed package accelerated 5 percent to R7.12m, her STI fell 38 percent to R6.05m in 2020. The group said her guaranteed pay in 2021 would remain the same.

Chief financial office Harry Kellan took a total package of R27.80m in 2020 from R29.72m last year.

The Remco assessed Kellan’s overall performance as “below target”, mainly as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, delivery on strategy execution was rated as “on target”, as further strategy execution continued during the crisis.

