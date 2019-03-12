Pargo, South Africa’s leading smart logistics company expanded their network of parcel pick-up points to Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland. Photo: Pargo Blog.

DURBAN - Pargo, South Africa’s leading smart logistics company expanded their network of parcel pick-up points to Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland. Their new cross-border delivery service utilizes existing partnerships with Clicks and Lewis as well as new local retailers, such as Choppies. The service will enable South African companies to send parcels cross-border and offer consumers in these countries a more affordable and convenient delivery option. Initially, the service will be offered to large corporates wanting to grow their market share in cross-border markets.

Pargo decided to expand their offering to the four countries in Southern Africa following requests from their current client base who had seen an increasing demand for their products in the countries. This is in line with the growing global ecommerce trend which makes it possible for anybody around the world to order goods online. In order to meet the demand, countries that traditionally have less supply or product options are looking for alternatives elsewhere.

In this case, consumers in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland are looking at South African retailers for product solutions. The main challenge for retailers is often the logistics of cross-border delivery which can be more complicated and expensive. Pargo’s new offering solves this issue by providing a simple, affordable and hassle-free delivery solution to South African companies looking to get their products in the hands of consumers in neighbouring countries.

Pargo offers a full end to end solution from the distribution centre in South Africa to the pick-up points in the respective countries, including freight, customs clearance and last-mile delivery.

As a smart logistics company, Pargo strives to make delivery accessible, affordable and convenient. While online shopping is growing exponentially on the continent, logistics still poses a problem. 75% of Africa’s population lives or works in areas that are challenging to access for traditional delivery services or expensive to reach.

Additionally, not everybody is at home at the time of delivery and most don’t have somebody to receive on their behalf. Pargo’s convenient network of Pick-up Points located at thousands of retail stores solves these problems and allows users the flexibility to collect and return their parcels whenever it suits them. This alternative to traditional courier services is now enabling cross border delivery at an affordable rate and helping to grow ecommerce on the continent.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE