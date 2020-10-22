Parliament expresses concern about governance, finance challenges at Denel

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament said on Thursday that it was concerned about the governance and financial challenges at state arms manufacturer Denel.

In a statement, the portfolio committee on public enterprises said it had heard from Denel officials during a briefing that the struggling firm suffered an unaudited loss of R1.8 billion for the 2019/20 financial year, due to a significant decline in revenue and poor programme management.

The Denel officials said the arms maker’s equity is significantly below previous levels, at R4bn, despite an injection of R1.8bn disbursed in 2019/20.

The company received R305 million of the R576m allocated to Denel in the 2020/21 financial year medium term expenditure framework.

Members of the parliamentary committee said Denel had taken no action after they previously raised issues of concern and asked questions in a bid to help the company plan more effectively for the future.