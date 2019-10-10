South Africa's parliament committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs will over the next two days visit municipalities in Limpopo province to ascertain the state of service delivery, focusing on those that invested in the failed VBS bank. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's parliament committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs will over the next two days visit municipalities in Limpopo province to ascertain the state of service delivery, focusing on those that invested in the failed VBS bank. The South African Reserve Bank placed VBS under curatorship last year and released a report showing that some 50 people gratuitously received R1.894 billion from the Limpopo-based institution over a three-year period from March 2015.

The parliament committee said the objective of its tour of Limpopo was to "ascertain the impact of the investments on those municipalities, amounts invested, amounts recovered and what consequence management actions have been taken against relevant officials involved and the impact on the municipalities capacity to deliver services".

It said it would interact with Limpopo member of the executive council for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu for an overview of the state of municipalities and service delivery in the entire province.

Entities targeted in the visit include Mopani district, the Greater Giyani local municipality, Vhembe District, as well as the Makhado and Collins Chabane local municipalities.

The committee will on Friday also hold a public meeting with traditional leaders, ward councillors, civic organisations and rate payers’ associations in Thohoyandou to get first hand experiences on the impact of the investments on overall services.