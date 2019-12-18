Sasol announced yesterday that the LCCP ethane cracker was increasing production rates, following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst. The ethane cracker achieved beneficial operation in August 2019, but has run at 50 to 60percent of capacity due to under-performance of the plant’s acetylene removal system.
“This issue has now been resolved,” Sasol said.
Sasol said the outage to replace the catalyst was successfully completed on schedule and within budget.
“Following the outage, the unit was started up smoothly and ethylene production rates were approximately 85 to 90percent of nameplate capacity and are increasing. Ethylene quality meets US Gulf Coast ethylene pipeline specifications.”