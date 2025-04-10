Passion to profession: how Nadia Koegelenberg built a thriving pet photography business

As the pet industry in South Africa continues to boom, Nadia Koegelenberg, the photographer behind the lens at Moonrise Creative Studio, was able to blend her two most loved passions, animals and photography into a blossoming business. Koegelenberg's Moonrise Creative Studio specialises in photography and graphic design putting her Bachelor’s degree in Visual Communication to good use.

"While I explore all avenues of photography, my heart belongs to pet photography, a passion inspired by my own two beloved dogs: Maverick, a loyal German Shepherd-Labrador mix that doubles as my shadow and Hudson my sweet Pittie who’s really just a baby in disguise," Koegelenberg told Business Report. The young photographer said that entering the highly competitive world of photography was anything but easy, as she stepped into the industry after her university days. She said, "I found myself competing with seasoned photographers who had already built their brands, perfected their styles, and established a loyal customer base. In those early years, I took on any photography job I could to gain experience and make connections, but work was never as consistent as I had hoped. Doubt crept in, I constantly compared myself to others, wondering if I had what it took to make it in the industry."

Finding her niche For many business owners, it is often at their lowest and darkest days when they are hit with an epiphany to double down and catalyze their ideas, to help them develop further, something that proved to be true for Koegelenberg. It was when she opened up her final year university photography project, the woman behind the lens said she felt a spark of joy and clarity. "It was a photo book filled with dog portraits. As I flipped through its pages,I realised that this was where I was meant to be.

“Dog photography wasn’t just something I enjoyed; it was something I was truly passionate about, something I could never tire of,” she said. Koegelenberg said that from that moment on, she poured her heart into photographing as many dogs as possible, striving to develop her unique style. "I even took online editing courses to refine my skills, and over time, I crafted what is now recognized as Moonrise Signature Style, the look that truly launched my career in pet photography. I also discovered my talent for capturing candid, in-between moments, the goofy expressions, the spontaneous bursts of joy, the real personality of each dog. While these shots didn’t always fit the polished aesthetic of my signature style, I couldn’t resist editing and sharing them with pet parents. That’s how I introduced lifestyle shoots, allowing me to capture the essence of each pet in a more natural, unposed way," Koegelenberg further said.

Koegelenberg's company, Moonrise Creative Studio, offers a style for every story. "Every pet is unique, and their portraits should be too! That’s why I offer a variety of photographic styles to match every personality and preference," she said. She shared some insight on her different styles below:

Moonrise Signature Style: A warm, enchanting editing style that brings out the true majesty of your pet—just as you see them: the most beautiful creature in the world. Colourful Studio Sessions – Fun, vibrant, and full of personality! These sessions highlight your pet's quirky and goofy side while making their best features shine.

"More young adults are choosing to have fur babies instead of human babies, and these beloved pets have become true members of the family. Additionally, dogs are playing an increasingly important role in supporting people with medical and mental health challenges, offering companionship and emotional support in ways that are nothing short of extraordinary. Their ability to understand our emotions and offer unconditional love is something truly special, and it deserves to be celebrated," she added. Nadia Koegelenberg is the photographer and business owner behind the lens at Moonrise Creative Studio. “I believe that every pet has a story, one filled with love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. These stories deserve to be honored, and my goal is to provide pet parents with a way to hold onto those memories forever. Whether it's a playful studio session or a magical outdoor portrait, my work is about more than just photography, it’s about celebrating the bond between humans and their pets,” she added. The photographer said that she hopes Moonrise Creative Studio will continue to grow, allowing her to meet more incredible pet parents and their fur babies while witnessing how this amazing community of animal lovers continues to flourish.