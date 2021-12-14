Pathcare joins other lab companies in the country in lowering PCR test price

PATHCARE, one of the three biggest pathology laboratory companies in the country, said yesterday it had joined its other two major competitors, Ampath and Lancet, in agreeing to drop the prices for PCR Covid-19 tests to R500 from R850.

On Sunday the Competition Commission announced it had reached agreement with Ampath and Lancet, while negotiations were still ongoing with Pathcare, to lower the price following a three month investigation by the commission that uncovered excessive profiteering and abuse of a block exemption from competition laws by the pathology laboratory companies that had been granted to healthcare service providers in terms of emergency legislation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.