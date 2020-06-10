Patrice Motsepe's company gives renewable energy start-up a R50 million boost

JOHANNESBURG – South African blockchain-based renewable energy start-up SunExchange has raised $3 million (R50.28m) from a company backed by one of the country’s richest businessmen, the firm said on Tuesday.

SunExchange, which allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn a rental income in cryptocurrency, has so far raised $4m in Series A funding round that started in 2019.

Of this, $3m came yesterday from billionaire Patrice Motsepe-backed African Rainbow Capital (ARC) via its stake in British-based private-equity firm Arch Emerging Markets Partners, the company said.

The funding highlights increasing demand for solar power and growing investor appetite for unconventional business technologies in South Africa, even as the coronavirus is eliminating sources of finance for traditional businesses.

Mining baron Motsepe founded ARC in 2016 to bet on future technologies on the continent and has funded start-ups, such as online-only TymeBank and mobile internet provider Rain.