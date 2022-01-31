Payday bonanza for Steinhoff execs as markets cheer light at the end of the tunnel

STEINHOFF International’s annual report was cheered by the markets and showed a payday bonanza for Steinhoff International executives for leading the retailer to the light at the end of the tunnel, in the wake of the accounting scandal that nearly led to the firm flatlining. The shares closed the day 8.52% higher at R4.97.

The South African-based international retail’s annual report, which was released with its first unqualified audit opinion since the fraud scandal emerged, rewarded some of its team with double-digit remuneration. Chief executive Louis du Preez for the year ended September 30, 2021, saw his total remuneration and fees total €3.87m (R67.2m), an 11.5% increase from his total pay in 2020, but his basic salary didn’t change. The total remuneration was made up of the €1.32m salary, a pension of €63 000, accrued annual bonus and long-term incentive (LTI) of €1.37m, annual leave paid out of €76 000.

The group’s Chief Financial 0fficer, Theodore de Klerk, took home a total remuneration package of €3.3m, a 13.9% increase compared to his total pay the previous year. Du Preez and De Klerk’s total salary also included Short-Term Incentives (STI). Both their STI remained the same, while their Long-Term Incentives (LTI) surged. Du Preez’s LTI increased by 40% while De Klerk’s LTI increased by 42.9%. Current executives have had their work cut out after a Deloitte audit report in 2017 uncovered accounting fraud, which nearly wiped-out the South-African retailer, its share price and its valuation, resulting in massive legal battles, a board and executive overhaul as well as criminal charges against former executives, including the infamous Marcus Jooste.

The management this month achieved another milestone after it secured the approval of the Western Cape High Court for the roughly R25bn global settlement, following protracted legal disputes as Steinhoff faced claims of around R180bn. The settlement offer is slated to be paid out on February 15. Steinhoff, which investors predict will make a comeback, also released financial statements for the financial year to end-September 2021.

The retailer posted a 14% increase in revenue – across its operations in South Africa, Europe, the US, and Australasia – to €9.19bn in 2021 from €8.03bn in 2020, due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Du Preez and De Klerk, commenting on the results, said, “The group’s results improved as the operating companies benefited from the hard work done on strategic alignment and performance improvement initiatives over the past four years, as well as fewer Covid-19 restrictions affecting trading. “We continued to simplify the business as well as the group structure and took further steps to deleverage the balance sheet, while progressing our transition to a global holding company focused on retail-sector investments,” they said.

Steinhoff’s European operations increased revenue by 18% from €3.5bn to €4.1bn. The growth was partly driven by the addition of 364 new stores, including the retailer’s first Pepco stores in Austria, Spain, and Serbia. The company was on track in reducing its debt burden. Steinhoff said in May 2021, its pan-European subsidiary, Pepco, was successfully listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, reducing Steinhoff’s holding to 78.9%, which raised €1bn, most of which was used to reduce its debt of €9.83bn.