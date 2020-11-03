Payfast’s Ecommerce Performance Index to focus on impact of online transactions
DURBAN - AS online payment firm Payfast on Tuesday launched an Ecommerce Performance Index, the PEP Index, it said that the 1-2 percent market stake the e-commerce sector held within the retail space could double to as much as between 2-4 percent by the end of this year.
PayFast managing director Jonathan Smit said this year had been a shot of adrenaline to the sector, with the Covid-19 pandemic boosting adoption rates across the board.
“We saw a 100 percent increase in online transactions between April and May 2020, this is in line with growth seen in established e-commerce markets across the globe,” said Smit.
“The PEP Index focuses on how this surge impacted local merchants and what the industry boom looks like in a South African context.”
He said Payfast, as a digital payments provider, found itself at an intersection of data, which provided unique insights into e-commerce drivers and online shopping habits in South Africa.
According to PayFast, the Covid-19 global pandemic set a high bar for what would be considered as baseline e-commerce growth going forward.
Smit said with hindsight on last year’s Black Friday, PayFast saw a 50 percent increase in total payment volumes from October to November.
When the e-commerce logistics restrictions were lifted in May this year, online payment volumes rose by 98 percent.
Smit said , “This growth has been sustained throughout the rest of the year, making for an interesting trend ahead of the coming Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend,” he said.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE