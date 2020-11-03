Payfast’s Ecommerce Performance Index to focus on impact of online transactions

DURBAN - AS online payment firm Payfast on Tuesday launched an Ecommerce Performance Index, the PEP Index, it said that the 1-2 percent market stake the e-commerce sector held within the retail space could double to as much as between 2-4 percent by the end of this year.

PayFast managing director Jonathan Smit said this year had been a shot of adrenaline to the sector, with the Covid-19 pandemic boosting adoption rates across the board.

“We saw a 100 percent increase in online transactions between April and May 2020, this is in line with growth seen in established e-commerce markets across the globe,” said Smit.

“The PEP Index focuses on how this surge impacted local merchants and what the industry boom looks like in a South African context.”

He said Payfast, as a digital payments provider, found itself at an intersection of data, which provided unique insights into e-commerce drivers and online shopping habits in South Africa.