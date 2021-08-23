Pep winter drive raises R80 000 in 2 months for Lay-By-Buddy initiative

RETAILER Pep has raised R80 000 in only two months through its Lay-By-Buddy initiative. The funds will be used to settling lay-bys nationwide. In addition, the company said it would contribute to this initiative by paying off one lay-by account in every South African store to the total value of R250 000, starting on Monday.

Pep said the initiative, which was launched more than a year ago, was inspired by an anonymous good Samaritan who, sometime back, settled the accounts of several random Pep lay-by customers. “It’s since received a total of R1.15 million in contributions from over 6 000 individuals and has sent out over 30 000 vouchers to settle lay-bys, enabling customers access to their goods sooner than expected,” the company said. Pep marketing executive Beyers van der Merwe said: “We are so grateful to those who have so far contributed to our winter drive, and we hope to continue settling outstanding lay-bys as more funding comes in. For as little as a cup of coffee, it’s fantastic to see how the contributions are making a difference.” Pep said the Lay-By-Buddy initiative would continue to run throughout the year, with summer still a few months away and back-to-school on the horizon. Simply contribute from as little as R2 in any Pep store or R20 online by scanning the QR code. “Lay-by customers are selected at random and will receive an SMS voucher to settle their outstanding Pep lay-by,” Pep said.