Pepco experienced strong trading at its stores in Europe through Christmas

Steinhoff International’s European discount retailer Pepco Group said yesterday that first-quarter revenue had increased after a successful Christmas trading period, and that the opening of new stores would be accelerated. In its first-quarter trading announcement, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK, said group revenue for the first quarter increased by 27% to €1.65 billion (R30.1 billion) on a constant currency basis, up 24% on an actual basis.

Pepco said group like-for-like sales climbed by 13% on a constant currency basis, with all brands delivering strong growth. This included like-for-like increases of 4.4% and 19.7% respectively for Poundland and Pepco. According to the group, of which Steinhoff owns 79%, it opened 105 new stores in the quarter and remains on track to deliver the target of 550 net new stores in the 2023 financial year. “We opened new stores, which include our new market of Greece, where we opened Pepco in October 2022, and now have eight stores that are performing strongly.”

Pepco opened 100 new stores in the first quarter, including 15 in Spain, which had been converted from Dealz into Pepco. Poundland Group store estate increased by five stores, with 25 new stores opened, of which the majority were in Dealz Poland. While 20 Dealz stores in Spain were closed and converted into Pepco, five had not been completed by the end of the quarter, the group said. Group CEO Trevor Masters said: “We had a very successful Christmas trading period, with record trading days at each of our brands, as we continued to outperform the wider market across Europe.” “We have seen a strong performance in Western Europe, particularly in Italy and Spain. We had a strong opening in Greece this quarter, and we are looking forward to launching in Portugal in spring 2023. In addition, we are excited about the prospects for Dealz in Poland, where we continue to expand rapidly, with 16 new stores added this quarter,”.

He said the group was increasingly focused on leveraging the scale and diversity of the great business it had built to unlock the potential of the group as a whole, by combining the impressive strengths and capabilities of each of the brands it operates. “While the market environment continues to be challenging, we remain confident in the strength of our customer proposition and our price leadership position, as well as our ability to deliver against our strategic growth priorities,” he said. Looking ahead, the group said that, while trading conditions continued to be challenging, it was confident about the structural advantages of its discount customer proposition and its continued strategic progress.

