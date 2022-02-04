Pepkor’s deal to buy Brazilian retailer Avenida a smart move, says analyst

STEINHOFF’S shares surged by six percent yesterday morning after its subsidiary, Pepkor, said it was acquiring an 87 percent stake in a Brazilian retailer, Grupo Avenida, for about R3.2 billion. While Pepkor – the owner of Pep, Incredible Connection, and Ackermans – was mum about the price of the acquisition, it did, however, say the purchase was less than four percent of the group’s R80.4bn market value, placing the deal at roughly less than R3.2bn.

“Avenida operates a variety of sizes and locations with a presence in both large cities and small towns. It is a ‘one-stop shop’ for home, apparel, footwear, and cellular to the average Brazilian family,” Pepkor said yesterday. Pepkor acquired Avenida from Kinea Private Equity and the founding Caseli family. Avenida is a Brazilian value clothing retail business established by the Caseli family and has operated successfully for more than 42 years in the low end of the retail market. Avenida has two major value brands, Lojas Avenida and Giovanna, as well as a footprint of 130 stores, with a leading presence in the Midwest and Northern regions of Brazil.

Avenida achieved a preliminary turnover of R2.2 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, with double-digit growth compared to the pre-Covid year of 2019. “The Caseli family will retain the remaining stake in the business with the two Caseli brothers, Christian and Rodrigo, staying on as director and chief executive, respectively,” Pepkor said. The retailer said the transaction was aligned with its vision to be a globally respected discount and value retailer that continues to invest in future growth.

“Brazil has a population of 212 million people and is the largest economy in Latin America with a GDP (gross domestic product) of $1.4 trillion (R21trl). It is also one of the top 10 largest apparel markets in the world. Pepkor sees the transaction as the ideal platform to enter the market and significantly expand Avenida in Brazil over several years,” Pepkor said. Pepkor’s chief executive Leon Lourens said: “We are excited about this next chapter for Pepkor to enter new geography with enormous growth potential. Pepkor has proven to be successful in the international expansion of its business model in the past and we look forward to entering the Brazilian retail market in partnership with the Avenida management team. “The combination of Avenida and Pepkor brings together the required capital, retail synergies, and collective know-how to bolster Avenida’s growth in the future. I believe that together we will be able to build and grow Avenida to become a significant player in Brazilian value retail.”

Avenida’s chief executive Rodrigo Caseli said: “As founders of the Avenida business we are proud to join a globally respected value apparel group such as Pepkor and look forward to expanding and growing the Avenida business in Brazil. We are excited to leverage the core assets and competencies of Pepkor as we continue our journey to fulfil of huge potential.” Commenting on the deal, Anchor equity analyst Zinhle Mayekiso said Pepkor was a defensive retailer because it was in the value space. “I think this is a nice acquisition for them. It's a very small acquisition – less than 4 percent of their market cap, not too big – but there are many South African companies that have gone outside the country and bought businesses and those businesses are not doing well, that is the risk.