Perfecting your art as an Entrepreneur

Every great entrepreneur is a great competitor! In both the arenas of Olympic sports and the business world, the quest for perfection is a common thread. Every great entrepreneur, much like an Olympic athlete, is a fierce competitor. The entrepreneur comes up with an idea, tests the idea, refines it and then commercialises it, aiming to be the best in what they do.

Simone Biles of US in action on the Floor Exercise. Photo: Reuters The core aim of every entrepreneur is to service its customers by providing a perfect product or service, then generate revenue from doing this and grow the business to greater heights. Entrepreneurs are perfectionists, waking up every day and thinking how they can improve, outsmart their competitors and have more clients desire their product, more than any other. I skipped work last week for dental surgery, which side-lined me for the rest of the week. Amidst the recovery pain, I decided to watch some of the Paris Olympics. I saw multiple feats of unparalleled brilliance and performance from many of the athletes, ranging from aquatics to volleyball, basketball, soccer, long jump, golf, gymnastics and many more. I was spoilt for choice witnessing the dedication, sheer talent and never-say-die attitude of these competitors.

One that really caught my attention was Simone Biles. Born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997. As per her profile on the Paris Olympics page, Biles started her gymnastics odyssey at only six years old and her journey was destined for greatness from the start. Too young to qualify for the 2012 London Olympics, Biles skyrocketed to fame in 2013. At just 16, she clinched two gold medals at the Antwerp Championship. She introduced the world to a ground-breaking move on the floor exercise — “The Biles”, a double layout with a half twist, now cemented into gymnastics history.

With four World Championships golds in 2014 and another four in 2015, the young phenomenon was already a formidable force heading into her first Olympics at Rio 2016. Biles left no room for doubt, securing gold in the all-around, team, vault and floor exercises, while claiming bronze on the balance beam. As Katy Perry sang in her track “Firework”, “You just gotta ignite the light. And let it shine. Just own the night”. Simone Biles has indeed ignited the light, she is irreplaceable, original and undoubtedly one of the best Olympians of all time. Entrepreneurs can draw inspiration from Biles's journey. Her mastery of her art, dedication to perfection, and resilience are qualities that every entrepreneur should aspire to. Just as Biles has shown us the power of unwavering commitment and excellence, entrepreneurs must strive to develop their skills and showcase their products with pride and resilience to their audience.