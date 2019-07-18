Peter Moyo

JOHANNESBURG - Peter Moyo, the axed Old Mutual chief executive today accused the board chaired by Trevor Manuel of a double whammy of victimisation and breaching its employment contract when it fired him allegedly without following proper procedures.



Moyo 56, hired big guns Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to lead his legal challenge at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where he argued that the JSE financial services provider should give him his job back.





In an unprecedented move, the board of the 174-year-old Old Mutual axed Moyo last month saying it had found a conflict of interest in his NMT Group and a breakdown in trust.





