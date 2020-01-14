JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High Court upheld Old Mutual’s appeal against temporary reinstating its sacked chief executive Peter Moyo with costs, on Tuesday.
Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.
Old Mutual has repeatedly prevented Moyo from gaining access to his office after his initial court victory, and in August issued another notice terminating his employment, paying out six months of his salary. Moyo retaliated later that month, saying he would sue the company for R250 million in damages.
Moyo’s legal council Dali Mpofu urged the bench judges to dismiss Old Mutual’s appeal. “It would make a mockery of the idea of an interim order,” Mpofu told the South Gauteng High Court.