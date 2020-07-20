Petra Diamonds sells Botswana exploration assets

JOHANNESBURG - Petra Diamonds has agreed to sell its Botswanan exploration assets to Botswana Diamonds for $300,000 and a 5% royalty on future revenue, the diamond miner, which is in the process of restructuring, said on Monday.





The purchase price will be payable in two equal instalments on or before August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2022, Petra said. Botswana Diamonds has the option to buy out the royalty for $2 million in cash.



