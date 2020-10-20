Petra Diamonds shares slump on debt-for-equity deal

JOHANNESBURG - Petra Diamonds has abandoned plans to sell the business in favour of a debt-for-equity restructuring, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down as much as 18 percent.

The London-listed company, which mines diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania, had put itself up for sale in June as part of the restructuring process but has received no viable offers, it said.

Its shares have slumped by more than 80 percent this year as the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the global diamond sector, with mines forced to shut down while consumer demand collapsed. The shares opened with an 18 percent drop and by 0719 GMT were down 9.6 percent at 1.7 pence.

Petra said its existing $650 million note debt will be partly replaced by new notes of around $295 million, and debtholders will contribute $30 million.

The remaining note debt will be converted into equity, leaving debtholders together holding 91% of the company, diluting existing shareholders to a combined stake of only 9%.