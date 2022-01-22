Pfizer South Africa receives certification as a Top Employer for 2022 in the country

Pharmaceutical industry company Pfizer South Africa has been recognised as a Top Employer for 2022 by the Top Employers Institute. The certification showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. Commenting on this recognition, Pfizer South Africa Country Manager and Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster Lead Rhulani Nhlaniki said: “We are delighted to be recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer in South Africa. It is a testament to the deliberate efforts over the years to evolve our culture and working environment, where all colleagues in the organisation are heard, seen, and cared for.

“Pfizer has and continues to be very intentional about creating an environment in which our employees can thrive while feeling valued.” Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said, reflecting on the challenging year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, Pfizer South Africa has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. “They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year,” said Plink.