PG Bison commissions R560 million eMkhondo board plant expansion project

PG BISON said yesterday it had successfully commissioned its latest expansion project with the installation of the higher capacity dryer and fibre preparation facilities at its at eMkhondo, formerly called Piet Retief, manufacturing facility in Mpumalanga with a R560 million price tag. PG Bison said the investment follows it having committed R2.5 billion to capital investment projects in the past two years.

Story continues below Advertisment

"The commissioning marks a major milestone for PG Bison and the wider decorative panel industry in Southern Africa, as it provides additional capacity to a market that has been exposed to increased demand in recent years, “ it said. The eMkhondo plant had increased its particleboard output capacity by 37 percent to 1000m³ per day, bringing its capacity in line with PG Bison’s Ugie board plant. The most recent investment would culminate in the construction of a new medium density fibreboard line, scheduled for commissioning in mid-2024, also at the eMkhondo site.

PG Bison chief executive, Gerhard Victor, said: “These expansion projects, employing the latest global technology, will improve our global competitiveness and position the company for growth, both in the local and export markets.” He added that the investment supported the Furniture Industry Master Plan. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment