PG Bison invests R569 million to expand eMkhondo plant
PG BISON, leading manufacturers of decorative wood panel products, is investing R569 million to expand its eMkhondo (Piet Retief) operations by 25 percent.
The investment is part of the announcements made last year of a R2 billion capital investment to be rolled out over three years, and the amount in eMkhondo includes a new medium density fibreboard (MDF) plant, the group said in a statement yesterday.
PG Bison is part of KAP Industrial Holdings, the listed diversified industrial group consisting of industrial, chemical and logistics businesses that employ more than 19 000 people. The investments into the eMkhondo projects aim to solidify PG Bison’s position as an industry leader in its markets.
In late 2019, the company commissioned a refurbished Siempelkamp short-cycle press, a project managed in-house by the PG Bison project team.
The replacement of a preparation line for the eMkhondo plant was currently being completed. This included Austrian Büttner energy plant and driers, screening equipment, a new flaker and new conveyor systems.
The R560m project was due for completion in early next year.
PG Bison had received approval from its shareholder, KAP Industrial Holdings, for the next stage in the eMkondo development, which entailed building an additional R1.85 billion medium density fibre (MDF) plant.
Pending utilities supply and various regulatory approvals, the project would commence in 2022 and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE