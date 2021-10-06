PG Bison invests R569 million to expand eMkhondo plant

PG BISON, leading manufacturers of decorative wood panel products, is investing R569 million to expand its eMkhondo (Piet Retief) operations by 25 percent.

The investment is part of the announcements made last year of a R2 billion capital investment to be rolled out over three years, and the amount in eMkhondo includes a new medium density fibreboard (MDF) plant, the group said in a statement yesterday.

PG Bison is part of KAP Industrial Holdings, the listed diversified industrial group consisting of industrial, chemical and logistics businesses that employ more than 19 000 people. The investments into the eMkhondo projects aim to solidify PG Bison’s position as an industry leader in its markets.

In late 2019, the company commissioned a refurbished Siempelkamp short-cycle press, a project managed in-house by the PG Bison project team.