Philippa Larkin appointed executive editor of Business Report

Larkin has an impressive 20-year journey within the realms of financial journalism, and embodies the very essence of dedication, expertise, and journalistic excellence.

Hoosain said, “Her new role is a testament to her exceptional skill set, her unwavering commitment to the craft, and her deep understanding of the financial landscape. Throughout her career, Larkin has demonstrated an innate ability to navigate the complexities of the financial sector, earning her a place of respect and admiration within the South African business and finance environment. Her reporting acumen and editorial insight have not only enriched readers but have significantly contributed to the evolution and success of Business Report over the years she has been involved,” he further added.

“As Business Report has transformed, Larkin has played an integral part in steering its content across multiple platforms, including digital, print, and social media, thereby ensuring that Business Report’s news remains accessible, relevant, and impactful. Her commitment to quality is matched by her dedication to continuous learning. In her own words, newsrooms are "alive and adapt to technological advancements as well as readers' changing habits." This philosophy of adaptability and growth underscores her approach to journalism and leadership - a blend of respect for tradition and an eagerness to embrace innovation,” Hoosain said.

“It is this balance, combined with her extensive experience and respected standing in the industry, that makes Larkin the ideal leader for BR in these changing times.”