DURBAN - Philip Morris International has launched the most advanced version of its innovative, smoke-free product, IQOS in South Africa. The new IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 MULTI have a better design, functionality offering adult smokers a better alternative to cigarettes.

IQOS is an award-winning, technologically advanced heat-not-burn alternative to cigarettes and offers a cleaner way of enjoying real tobacco with no smoke, no ash and less smell.

It also generates on average 90% lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes.*

The new IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 MULTI delivers a premium tobacco experience with simplified usability, personalisation and taste from real tobacco rather than liquid.

"The best thing a person can do is quit all forms of tobacco and nicotine altogether," says Blaine Dodds the Marketing Manager for Reduced Risk Products, Philip Morris South Africa.

Dodds added, "But despite all the efforts, warnings and campaigns to reduce smoking around the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expects more than 1-billion people will still be smoking in 2025 – about the same number as it is today".

PMI has made a commitment to a smoke-free world and IQOS has already helped nearly 6-million adult smokers stop using cigarettes and switch to smoke-free alternatives.”

According to Dodds, The conversion to the product in SA has been very encouraging as well.

Plus, he adds, those who switch to IQOS notice other benefits: IQOS leaves less lingering smell on hands, hair and clothes comparable to cigarettes.

"The update of the product comes after two years of global development resulting in improved design and functionality, leading to a more sophisticated device that is easier to use and to clean, with longer battery life," said Dodds.

The new products have new features including; a simplified user interface, smaller holder and charger and a more sophisticated design, while the revolutionary IQOS 3 MULTI provides 10 consecutive uses without needing to be recharged, Dodds adds. “The products are more functional with its smaller holder and charging innovations.”

“As well as state-of-the-art design and premium feel, IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 MULTI comes with a choice of 500+ colour combinations and accessories.”

Both products will be available for pre-order on the 24th of November and on shelf from the IQOS Kiosks and stores from 3rd December.

