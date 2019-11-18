DURBAN - South Africa's largest horse racing operator Phumelela Gaming and Leisure is facing suspension from the JSE after it failed to submit its provisional report within the three-month period stipulated in the JSE’s Listings Requirements.
“Accordingly, the company’s listing on the JSE trading system has been annotated with a "RE" to indicate that it has failed to submit its provisional report timeously and that the listing of this company’s securities is under threat of suspension and possible removal,” the JSE said on Friday.
The JSE added that if Phumelela still failed to submit its provisional report by the end of November, then its listing might ay be suspended.