CAPE TOWN – The much-awaited Commission of Inquiry report into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has cleared erstwhile chief executive Dr Dan Matjila.
Business Report can reveal that the report made no adverse findings against Matjila, Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé and his companies, and other black-owned companies. Sources claim that Matjila was described as a credible witness and his submission to Judge Lex Mpati as impeccable.
The PIC, without confirming or denying having received the report, referred questions to the Office of the Presidency.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed that the report had been sent by the President to the chairperson of the PIC Dr Reuel Khoza to give him line of sight of the issues contained therein.
“The President has also sent the same to the Minister and Deputy Minister of Finance to appraise and engage them on the findings and also to request a roadmap on the implementation of the recommendations contained therein,” said Diko.