PIC chief executive Dr Dan Matjila served with dignity, says the board.

CAPE TOWN – On Friday, November 23, 2018, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board deliberated on the letter from the chief executive officer, Dr Daniel Matjila, expressing his intention to resign. The board, of Africa's largest asset manager, resolved that in the interest of the PIC as well as that of the long-serving chief executive, to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

The Board said in a statement: "Dr Matjila has over the years, in various capacities, served the PIC with dignity and distinction.

"He has played an integral role in fulfilling the PIC’s vision of meeting and exceeding our clients’ mandates.

"Under his leadership, the PIC has grown from strength to strength and has attracted dedicated and competent employees of world-class calibre.

The board wished Dr Matjila well in all his future endeavours and said it "has no doubt that he can still contribute to the country and the continent at large".

