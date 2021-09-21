Pick n Pay and Boxer become first retailers as collection points for R350 grants

Retailers Pick n Pay and Boxer have announced that approved recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can now collect their benefits from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide from Wednesday, 22 September. This move makes Pick n Pay and Boxer the first retailers to become a collection point for the SRD grant.

Pick n Pay retail executive: Omnichannel John Bradshaw said: “Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries to access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much-needed relief quicker than before". Step-by-step process to collecting the SRD grant: 1. The grant applicant receives an SMS from the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) confirming their successful application.

2. A grant beneficiary will receive an SMS message from Sassa confirming the collection point and advising on the day of collection. 3. A beneficiary must take their ID and physical cellphone (number registered at Sassa) along to the store when collecting their grant. 4. Enter ID number and the registered Sassa cellphone number at the till point to confirm the funds are available for collection.

5. The beneficiary will immediately receive a USSD message to which they must approve on their cellphone before the cash is handed over. Beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cellphones or to click on a link. The retailers said beneficiaries should note that Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds or when and where collections can be made. This is a process run entirely by Postbank.

"Only grant recipients who have received an SMS from Sassa confirming their collection pay-out point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer can use the new collections points," the retailers said. Pick n Pay collection points exclude BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing, and Pick n Pay Liquor stores. Pick n Pay is also a Sassa grant pay-out point. These payments are made over three days each month for eligible pension, disability, and child grants.