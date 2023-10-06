Pick n Pay asap! relaunch to up the competitive ante

JSE-listed Pick n Pay is upping the competitive ante under its newly appointed CEO Sean Summers with the relaunch of Pick n Pay asap!. South Africans are increasingly coming accustomed to shopping online and a strong digital offering is essential amid hot competition such as Checkers Sixty60.

Pick n Pay asap! to celebrate its relaunch is offering unlimited free delivery for its customers in October. Pick n Pay asap! had delivered exponential growth into 2023 and the upgrades would give customers a smoother, faster and “fresher” way to shop online and get their groceries delivered in 60 minutes, the retailer said. “The new asap! app now boasts more than 25 000 easily searchable products thanks to ground-breaking smart AI search technology and product alternatives, which are chosen upfront in case of any ‘out-of-stock’.

“Customers will continue to enjoy in-store pricing, the best deals, Smart Shopper promotions and points, and Vitality HealthyFood benefits,” it said. The biggest improvement lay in the Smart AI-assisted search, the retailer said. “This cutting-edge artificial intelligence search innovation will constantly learn how customers shop to give them the most relevant and personalised results. This extends to recommending personalised alternatives, which it will remember for future shops,” it said.