Pick n Pay celebrates new store opening as turnaround takes shape

Pick n Pay said it opened a new supermarket at Westown Square, a mixed-use development in Shongweni, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. The retail giant said that a Pick n Pay Clothing and Liquor store will also open in the centre.

Pick n Pay said that the new store introduces key features that Pick n Pay is incorporating into its refreshed store format, aimed at enhancing the customer experience. These include an expanded fresh produce section, improved product range, and a stronger focus on convenience. “We’ve implemented several improvements in the Westown store that we are already rolling out as part of our targeted store revitalisation programme, which is currently underway. These features are designed particularly around freshness and our fresh produce areas, the variety offered to customers, and customer convenience at its core,” Sean Summers, Pick n Pay CEO said.

“We have made enormous progress on resetting our store estate, which is fast resulting in a much more efficient and customer focused estate. The bulk of the estate reorganization is behind us and we are now accelerating store revitalization and opening strategically located new stores. These will all be located in high-potential areas,” Summers added. Pick n Pay said that the new store introduces key features that Pick n Pay is incorporating into its refreshed store format, aimed at enhancing the customer experience. Several stores have been transformed as part of the ‘Super Seven’ initiative, which revamped seven locations with improved layouts, a more tailored product selection, and intensive staff training, the retailer said. "These stores have shown remarkable success, with some seeing sales growth of up to 100% and a positive trend in overall customer feedback. Pick n Pay is also strengthening its customer partnerships as it accelerates its turnaround. This includes becoming the primary grocery partner for FNB’s eBucks programme and securing a tier-one sponsorship with SA Rugby, reinforcing its commitment to adding value for customers," Pick n Pay stated.