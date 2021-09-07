Pick n Pay clothing debuts on online fashion outlet Zando

Retailer Pick n Pay Clothing has launched a partnership with online fashion retailer, Zando. According to Pick n Pay, from Tuesday, Pick n Pay fashion ranges will be available for purchase on Zando, extending accessibility beyond its physical stores across the country and online at www.pnpclothing.co.za.

Pick n Pay Clothing general manager Hazel Pillay said: “Pick n Pay Clothing customers will have more access to our clothing ranges through Zando, and we look forward to welcoming new customers whom we know will enjoy the quality and affordable pieces of highly desirable fashion that we offer.” Pick n Pay said through Zando, which was well-established in online fashion and clothing retail, it would be able to diversify its customer base by reaching more customers. Pick n Pay Clothing will make its debut on www.zando.co.za and on the Zando android and iOS apps.

“We are looking forward to offering our customers another channel to access our popular clothing ranges, and to welcoming new customers into the fold,” said Pillay. Pillay said the collaboration with Zando was the logical next phase for Pick n Clothing which has fast built a reputation for offering affordable and accessible brands that are on-trend and made with quality materials. “We are proud to offer savvy and fashion-forward customers everyday essential wear that makes it easy to update their wardrobes whenever they want and helps them keep up with the latest trends without breaking the bank,” he said.

Zando.co.za was established in 2012 and has since become one of South Africa’s biggest online fashion platforms. It forms part of the Jumia Group, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform. Zando CEO Grant Brown said: “By entering into a partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing, we are extending value to our customers by increasing the assortment on our platform. Having Pick n Pay Clothing on board provides our shoppers with access to the latest trends at affordable prices, which we are excited about.” Pick n Pay Clothing has become acknowledged as a progressive brand, recently launching its second instalment of limited-edition designer wear collections in collaboration with young emerging SA designers, mentored by veteran SA fashion designer, Gavin Rajah.